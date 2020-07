Ottimoto Racing and their AWD 1988 Civic Shuttle attended the L8-Night event in Klettwitz, Brandenburg, Germany. There the team went 9.92 seconds in the quarter-mile. The car is powered by a turbocharged K20A2 inline-four making around 750 horsepower mated to a CRV transmission with a Competition twin-disc clutch. The team is still working out the issues on the recently completed project and will no doubt lower that time in the coming months.

Source: Ottimoto Racing