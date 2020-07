Scott and Chris from Nugget Garage return with an update on their Supra project. For those unfamiliar with the project, it’s powered by a Toyota 1UZ V8 with a rear-mounted 4788 turbocharger. In this update they put the car on the hub dyno where it makes 672 horsepower on E40 fuel. The next video will show the engine running on E85 fuel and boost increased to 30 psi.

Source: Nugget Garage