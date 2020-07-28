Golf Mk1 with a 1000+ hp Turbo 1.8 L Inline-Four

Dalton Racing and their VW Golf Mk1 traveled from their home in Rödham, Austria to Klettwitz, Germany for the L8-Night drag event. While there the team went 8.88 sec at 265 km/h (164.6 mph) which is close to their personal best of 8.617 sec 262.07 km/h (162.8 mph). The Golf is powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L 20v inline-four producing 957 hp and 803 Nm (592 lb-ft) of torque to the hubs on 3.53 bar (51.1 psi) of boost. A five-speed transmission with a Quaife gearset sends power to all four wheels through a 4Motion drivetrain.

Source: Dalton Racing FB page and Turboscheune Test & Tune