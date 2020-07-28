1988 Lada with a Turbo 2JZ

This unique 1988 Lada is owned by @2jz_lada. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six installed by Rich Auto Works in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The motor produces 540 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque on 22 psi of boost, E85 fuel, and Haltech ECU tuned by Crispeed Tuned. All the electronics and wiring was completed by JR Wiring Solutions. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with Clutchmasters clutch and Ford 8.8-inch rear end.

Source: Crispeed Tuned FB page via Haltech