Craig from DynoTorque is moving on to a new project after finishing his supercharged LT4 V8 powered Aston Martin. This time around he’s building a rare Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution. The plan is to replaced the factory powertrain with a 6.2 L L86 V8, 10L80 ten-speed automatic transmission, and transfer case from a Cadillac Escalade. Craig also wants to upgrade the V8 with forged pistons, upgraded fuel system, and two turbochargers.

Source: Driftworks and @dynotorque