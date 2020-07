Wojtek Adamczyk spend the winter rebuilding his Celica dragster for the upcoming drag racing season in Poland. The car is still powered by a turbocharged 1UZ V8 however it received a new turbocharger and intercooler. The previous setup produced 900 horsepower and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. The team recently attended Grand Prix Poland where it went 8.95 sec in the quarter-mile which is just slightly slower than their personal best of 8.94 sec.

Source: Toyota Drag RWD by GT4 Performance FB page