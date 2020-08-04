For Sale: 1994 Ranger with a 460 ci V8

This 1994 Ford Ranger is for sale on BangShift in Neosho, Missouri for $12,500. Under the cowl hood sits a 460 ci V8 featuring a 1969 Thunderbird 429 block and heads, new 466 ci crankshaft, Holley 750 cfm carb, Edelbrock Performer intake, and Lunati 290 camshaft, lifters, and springs. A rebuilt C6 automatic transmission with a shift kit and high-stall converter sends power to Ford Explorer LSD with 3.73 gears. The truck also features power steering, four-wheel disc brakes, traction bars, and new air shocks. Other upgrades include a new radiator, new battery, and new exhaust.

Source: BangShift forum via BangShift