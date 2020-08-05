Nissan R33 with a Supercharged 1UZ V8

Gleyo Guillaumen is building a unique Nissan R33 Skyline. Rising out of the engine bay is an Eaton M112 supercharger with an Elate Manufacturing plate, custom water-to-air intercooler, and 90 mm 2JZ throttle body sitting on a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8. The engine also features Bosch ID1050X injectors, BPP fuel rails, Audi R8 ignition coils, custom exhaust headers, and MaxxECU. A PMC Motorsport adapter plate allows the V8 to use a BMW six-speed manual transmission. The car also features a full roll cage was fabricated by Blood Motorsport.

Source: Guyguy Gleyo Guillaume FB page via 1UZ, 2UZ, and 3UZ Forced Induction Technical FB group