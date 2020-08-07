Achates Power and Cummins teamed up to develop a 14.3 L twin-charged diesel flat-four for the U.S. Army’s Advanced Combat Engine (ACE) program. The motor uses an opposed-piston design with eight pistons (two in each cylinder), two crankshafts, and no cylinders heads or valves. It uses a 130 mm (5.12 inch) bore and 135 mm (5.31 inch) stroke. The two-stroke motor produces 1000 horsepower at 2,600 rpm with two HE500 VGT turbochargers and a gear-driven supercharger.

Source: Janes and Achates Power via Piotr