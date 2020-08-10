Golf Mk2 with a 1247 hp Turbo VR6

Turbotechnik Konne owns the quickest Golf Mk2 in the world thanks to a 8.228 sec quarter-mile at 245.39 km/h (152.47 mph). The 970 kg (2138 lb) race car is built on a custom tubular chassis. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.0 L R30 VR6 featuring forged internals, Garret GTX55 turbocharger, Aviaid dry sump system, and ECUMaster ECU. It produces 1247 horsepower on 2 bar (29 psi) of boost. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Quaife QKE6V five-speed sequential transmission and 4Motion drivetrain.

Source: TTK Turbotechnik Konne FB page and VeeDubRacing