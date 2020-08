Earlier this year we shared a 1981 Toyota Corona built and owned by @luke_no_names_left. The car recently visited Willowbank Raceway for the first time and went 9.92 sec in the quarter-mile. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1JZ inline-six built by Goleby’s Parts producing 700+ hp on E85 fuel. The motor is paired with a Powerglide two-speed transmission and sends power to a Toyota Hilux differential.

Source: @luke_no_names_left and Drag Videos Australia