For Sale: 1967 Ford Mustang with a Roush 468 ci V8

This 1967 Ford Mustang is being sold on Hemmings Auctions by current owner MS Classic Cars in Seekonk, Massachusetts. Under the fiberglass hood sits an all-aluminum 468 ci FE V8 built by Roush Performance producing 500 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a Shelby aluminum block, Scat forged steel crank and rods, Wiesco forged aluminum pistons, Edelbrock FE heads, Crane hydraulic roller camshaft, Harland Sharp 1.76 ratio rocker arms, and Holley Street Brawler 750 cfm carb. A Tremec TKO600 five-speed manual transmission with a McLeod 12-inch clutch and Roush billet steel flywheel sends power to a Chassisworks FAB9 9-inch rear end with a Strange Engineering third member, 3.70 gears, and 31-spline axles. The Mustang rides on a Total Control Products front suspension and power steering rack, G-Bar four-link rear suspension, and Wilwood 13-inch disc brakes with electric power assist and ABS.

Source: Hemmings Auctions