Oscar Ruiz Trave is a professional drifter from Spain driving a unique Subaru Impreza called “SubViper” at events all over Europe. In 2015 Oscar decided to stuff a Viper V10 in the engine bay. It was originally supercharged but he switched to a pair of Garrett GT3582R turbochargers. The motor propels the 1600 kg (3527 lb) sedan with 1200 horsepower and 1650 Nm (1216 lb-ft) of torque.

