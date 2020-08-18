Golf Mk2 with a 1111 hp Turbo 2.9 L VR6

Markus Henga owns a fast VW Golf built by his company Turbo-Impression in Stuttgart, Germany. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.9 L VR6 producing 1111 horsepower and 1113 Nm (820 lb-ft) of torque on 42 psi of boost. The motor features a 2.8 L AQP block from a Golf Mk4, forged pistons and rods, engine girdle, R32 VR6 head, Precision Gen2 turbocharger, and upgraded camshafts and valve springs. The 1232 kg (2716 lb) car sends power to all four tires through a six-speed dog box transmission and upgraded 4Motion AWD drivetrain. Watch as Markus sets a new personal best of 8.817 sec at 167.26 mph at Santa Pod Raceway for the VWDRC Drag Days event.

Source: Turbo-Impression FB page and VeeDubRacing