1969 Mustang with a turbo BMW M50 inline-six

A unique 1969 Mustang visited GZ Racing in Vallentuna, Sweden for a dyno tune. The classic muscle car is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L BMW M50B25 inline-six mated to a BMW five-speed manual transmission. The motor uses forged H-beam rods, upgraded valve springs, Siemens 680 cc injectors, TB60-02 turbocharger, PTE 46 mm wastegate, and EcuMaster EMU ECU. On the dyno it made 402 horsepower and 505 Nm (372 lb-ft) of torque to the hubs on 1.47 bar (21.3 psi) of boost and 98 octane fuel.

Source: GZ Racing