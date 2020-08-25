Subaru Brumby with a Turbo EJ25 Flat-Four Goes 7.61 sec

Last year we shared Errol Brittain’s very fast Subaru Brumby Ute after it went 7.956 sec at 168.32 mph. Over the summer the team set a new personal best with a pass of 7.61 sec at 177.88 mph making it the quickest Subaru four-cylinder in the World. The Ute is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four making 1000 horsepower on methanol, Garrett GTX42R turbocharger, and MoTeC M150 ECU. The drivetrain features a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch with Strange 3rd member.

Source: Drag Brumby FB page and IMPORT Media