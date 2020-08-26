Custom AWD Mini with a Turbo EJ20 Flat-Four

ScoobyBits is a company in Chacewater, England specializing in Subaru used parts, engine rebuilds, and performance upgrades. For the past few years the company has been building their own race car called “Minipreza” to compete in sprint and hillclimb events. The project starts with a shortened second generation Subaru WRX (UK300 Blobeye) floorpan reinforced with a custom roll cage and covered by a custom fiberglass Mini body. The 650 kg (1433 lb) car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ205 flat-four making 300 horsepower thanks to a VF24 turbocharger and Link G4 ECU. Power goes to all four wheels via a STI RA manual transmission and differential.

Source: Minipreza and Link ECU