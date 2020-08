Graeme Cook visited Santa Pod Raceway with his Mazda MX-5 for some drag racing. The sports car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 2JZ inline-six featuring Brian Crower 272 camshafts and a GT45 turbocharger. The engine produces around 500 horsepower and sends it through a Toyota W58 five-speed manual transmission and TVR Griffith differential. Watch as Graeme makes several passes with the best being a 10.774 sec at 130.91 mph.

Source: Mk1Kieran