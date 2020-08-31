1968 Camaro with a Supercharged LT4

Roadster Shop built this 1968 Camaro for Don Esbjornson at their company in Mundelein, Illinois. The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 crate motor mated to a Bowler T56 Magnum XL six-speed manual transmission. The motor features forged internals, 1.7 L Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger, and custom long-tube headers. It produces 640 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 630 LB-FT at 3,600 rpm from 9 psi of boost. The Camaro sits on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with an independent rear suspension, tubular controls arms, Baer 14-inch six-piston brakes, and a set of Forgeline RS6 wheels. The interior features Recaro seats with Sparco harnesses, roll cage, Vintage Air system, Dakota Digital gauges, and Grant steering wheel.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album)