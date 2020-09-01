AWD 1963 Falcon with a Twin-Turbo V8

Trent Morris from South East Speed Shop is building a unique 1963 Ford Falcon called “Falclone” for road and drag racing. Under the Falcon’s custom floor sits a 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada AWD chassis. Power will be generated by a twin-turbo 6.0 L LQ4 V8 with two CBB 6065 turbochargers. The drivetrain uses a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission, NP136 transfer case, and Bravada front and rear diffs. Trent plans to upgraded the transmission, transfer case, and rear diff down the road.

Source: SE Speed Shop and @southeastspeedshop via Piotr