BMW E36 with a LS1 V8 and DCT

Djessey Mensink built his BMW E46 from the ground up to race. He originally competed in the DNRT (Dutch National Racing Team) racing series but recently has been enjoying his local track days. He plans to return to the DNRT and possibly compete in Dutch time attack.

Djessey replaced the M54 inline-six with a 5.7 L LS1 V8 producing 420 horsepower and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque. The motor was built with an upgraded camshaft and valve springs. It also features an ATI harmonic damper, upgraded oil system, and custom 4-2-1 long tube headers.

What really sets this E36 apart from others is the transmission. Djessey chose a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) from a 2018 BMW M4. It bolts to the V8 thanks to a modified PMC Motorsport adapter plate and custom flywheel. It runs on a HTG Tuning transmission control unit.

The 1070 kg race car rides on JRZ Motorsport dampers with MRT Engineering lower control arms and adjustable tie rod ends. A knob on the dash controls the Vauxhall electric power steering. A custom ABS system works alongside a set of Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back.

Source: @djessey.mensink and Djessey