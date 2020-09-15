BMW E36 with a LS1 V8 and DCT

BMW E36 with a LS1 V8 and dual-clutch transmission

Djessey Mensink built his BMW E46 from the ground up to race. He originally competed in the DNRT (Dutch National Racing Team) racing series but recently has been enjoying his local track days. He plans to return to the DNRT and possibly compete in Dutch time attack.

Djessey replaced the M54 inline-six with a 5.7 L LS1 V8 producing 420 horsepower and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque. The motor was built with an upgraded camshaft and valve springs. It also features an ATI harmonic damper, upgraded oil system, and custom 4-2-1 long tube headers.

LS1 V8 going into a BMW E36

custom 4-2-1 exhaust headers for a LS1 V8 going into a BMW E36

What really sets this E36 apart from others is the transmission. Djessey chose a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) from a 2018 BMW M4. It bolts to the V8 thanks to a modified PMC Motorsport adapter plate and custom flywheel. It runs on a HTG Tuning transmission control unit.

PMC Motorsport adapter plate for a LSx V8 and BMW transmission

BMW M4 seven-speed dual-clutch transmission

LS1 V8 and BMW M4 seven-speed dual-clutch transmission going into a BMW E36

The 1070 kg race car rides on JRZ Motorsport dampers with MRT Engineering lower control arms and adjustable tie rod ends. A knob on the dash controls the Vauxhall electric power steering. A custom ABS system works alongside a set of Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back.

BMW E36 race car with an empty engine bay and front suspension

Wilwood six-piston disc brake on a BMW E36 race car

BMW E36 race car suspension

Source: @djessey.mensink and Djessey

