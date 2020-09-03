1965 Ford F-100 with a 460 ci V8

Jimmy Posey built his 1965 Ford F-100 at his company Big Oak Garage in Hokes Bluff, Alabama. The truck rides on a boxed and c-notched factory frame with a custom tubular control arms, power steering rack, ladder bars, and RideTech adjustable coilovers. A 1970 Lincoln 460 ci big-block V8 built by Terry Alford at TA Machine sits in the engine bay. It features D0VE-C iron heads, Edelbrock Performer RPM intake, Demon 650 cfm carburetor, Brice Thomas aluminum radiator, and Hooker headers. Behind the motor sits a 1977 Ford five-speed manual transmission sending power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with LSD and 4.11 gears. A set of Wilwood 11-inch disc brakes hide behind Rocket Racing Injector wheels (15×8,15×10). You can view more specs and photos of the truck in Hot Rod’s article.

Source: Big Oak Garage FB page and Hot Rod