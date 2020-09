Wojtek Adamczyk and his Toyota Celica set a new Polish RWD record at a Grand Prix Poland event. He set the record with a pass of 8.421 sec at 260.86 km/h (162.09 mph). It seems the work in the off-season has paid off. During winter Wojtek worked on the turbocharged 1UZ V8 which is producing 900+ horsepower.

Source: Toyota DRAG RWD by GT4 Performance and Dragracelist Poland FB page