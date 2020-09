This 1998 Lotus Elise S1 is for sale by Plans Performance in Surrey, United Kingdom for £24,000 or about $31,168. The car’s factory motor was replaced with a 2.0 L K20A inline-four from a Honda Civic Type R by BLiNK Motorsport in Winsford, United Kingdom. The seller claims the Elise has new brakes, ball joints, Nitron suspension, and Yokohama Advan Neova tires.

Source: Piston Heads