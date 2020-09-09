Custom Inline-Six from Suzuki GSX Engines

Bjørnar Eskedal is back with another amazing engine build. You might remember two years ago he built a 1620 cc inline-five using Suzuki Hayabusa inline-four motors. This time around he is building a 1700 cc inline-six using Suzuki GSX inline-four motors. Bjørnar has completed the custom crankcase and block using two Suzuki GSX1100EF motors. His next step is to build a custom head using Suzuki GSX-R1100 heads. When finished the engine will feature a 13:1 compression ratio and set of Mikuni RS series carburetors.

