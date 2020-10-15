1979 Bronco with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Cleveland Power & Performance is building a unique 1979 Bronco at their company in Strongsville, Ohio. The company calls the project “Akin” and it features the underpinnings from a 2014 Ford F-150 Tonka Edition. This means the SUV will be powered by a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 mated to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 drivetrain. The Bronco sits on a custom chassis with an independent front suspension, 4-link rear suspension, and Hellcat Brembo six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes.

Source: Cleveland Power & Performance (project page)