1995 Camaro Z28 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

Ben Strader and Blake McBride are building a 1995 Camaro Z28 with a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six on their CALL911 Z28 channel. The motor is being built by Naber Racing with Diamond forged 10:1 pistons, Brian Crower HD rods and Stage 3+ camshafts, GSC conical springs, and GSC Bronze valve guides. That goal is to make around 1100-1200 horsepower to the wheels. The motor will be backed by a Magnum T56 six-speed manual transmission using a Quicktime bellhousing and rebuilt 12-bolt rear end with 4.11 gears.

Source: CALL911 Z28 via 4th Gen Camaro FB group