Scott and Chris from Nugget Garage are back with their Supra Mk4 project. In the previous videos we saw the team install a turbocharged 1UZ-FE V8 that made 919 horsepower on the dyno. This update we see the team visit at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia for some testing. Watch as the Supra achieves a 9.435 sec quarter-mile at 150.59 mph.

Source: Nugget Garage and Drag Videos Australia