Genovation is a company in Rockville, Maryland that builds electric Corvettes. Their first GXE (Genovation Extreme Electric) was a Corvette C6 Z06 with 600 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. The newest GXE uses a C7 Grand Sport and features a twin electric motor capable of 800 horsepower and 718 lb-ft of torque. Randy Pobst tested the car’s performance at Thunderhill West where he set an unofficial EV record of 1:21.16.

Source: Genovation FB page via Autoblog