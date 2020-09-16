Ford Cortina with a Twin-Turbo 390 ci V8

Scott Hilzinger from Haltech explains the tech inside Sean Muscat’s Ford Cortina TC. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 390 ci Windsor-based V8 built by BK Race Engines in Bankstown, NSW, Australia mated to a built Turbo 400 automatic transmission. The motor features a Dart block, Bryant Racing crank, GPK rods, Cylinder Head Innovations (CHI) heads, titanium valves, and Nexus R5. It produces 2400 horsepower thanks to two Garrett GTX47 turbochargers making 39 psi of boost. The motor runs on methanol fuel fed through 16 injectors from a Waterman mechanical pump. Sean’s personal best in the Cortina is a 4.43 sec at 167 mph in the eight-mile.

Source: Haltech