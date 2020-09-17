1954 Ford F-100 with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Speedtech Performance built this 1954 Ford F-100 for customer Bentley Hugie at their company in Saint George, Utah. The truck rides on Speedtech’s ExtReme F100 chassis with Ridetech shocks and Draco springs. A set of Forgeline CH3P wheels cover Wilwood 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front and 13-inch rotors with four-piston calipers back. The engine bay holds a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 producing 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. A 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to a 9-inch rear end with a Trac-Loc differential and 3.73 gears. The interior features a custom dash, Dakota Digital gauges, Billet Specialties steering wheel, and 2016 Mustang seats and center console.

Source: Speedtech Performance and Speedtech Performance FB page