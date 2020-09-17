Fredric Aasbø’s GR Supra with a 1036 hp Turbo 3.4 L 2JZ-GTE

Fredric Aasbø celebrated 10 years working with Toyota Norway by unveiling his new GR Supra. This car was built by Fredric’s Chief Mechanic in Europe Erik Nilssen and his team at Vts-Racing Solutions for European drift competitions. While Fredric’s USA-based GR Supra built by Papadakis Racing features a B58 inline-six, this project went with a 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six. Vts-Racing Solutions built the motor with Brian Crower 3.4 L stroker kit, JE pistons, Jonus-Racing Stage 3 head, Walton Motorsport exhaust manifold, Turbosmart 60 mm wastegate, MaxxECU Race ECU, and BorgWarner EFR9280 turbocharger. The motor produces 1036 horsepower and 1225 Nm of torque to the hubs on Boost E100 fuel and a tune by Jonus-Racing.

Source: Fredric Aasbø FB page, Toyota.no, and Vts-Racing Solutions FB page