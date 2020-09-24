RWD 2001 Toyota Celica

Toyota produced a rear-wheel drive Celica from 1970-1985 and after that it was front-wheel drive (1985-2006) or four-wheel drive (1986-1999). The owner of this 2001 Toyota Celica (ZZT231) decided to build a rear-wheel drive version. They started by turning the 1.8 L 2ZZ-GE inline-four from a transverse to a longitudinal layout. The change required the owner to modify the engine’s intake and exhaust manifold. The motor was mated to a Toyota Altezza SXE10 six-speed transmission with a modified bellhousing. A shortened driveshaft sends power to a Toyota Altezza SXE10 LSD with 4.30 gears. The car rides on a modified front subframe with a Toyota Auris suspension and brakes and a Toyota Mark II (JZX90) right tie-rod end. The rear is supported by a Toyota Premio ZZT245 4WD rear subframe with Auris 4WD hubs and Celica (ZZT231) knuckles.

Source: BCR32 and tundora-drift via Crossbred Heart FB page