RWD Toyota Yaris with a Turbo 2JZ Drifting

Earlier this year we shared a unique RWD Toyota Yaris being built by Hippo Garage & Dyno Korat in Thailand for professional drifter Phan Speed. Since then the team has changed a few things on the car before competing. Under the hood sits a Toyota 2JZ inline-six with a Greddy T78-33D turbocharger making 706 horsepower and 901 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. The drivetrain features a G-Force four-speed transmission and Nismo GT Pro limited-slip differential.

Source: Hippo Garage Dyno Korat FB page and Phan Speed FB page