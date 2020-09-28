1963 Cortina with a Supercharged F20C

Ash Lambert built his 1963 Cortina over the course of three years with help from his Father and friend Luke Hinson. Under the hood sits a supercharged Honda 2.0 L F20C inline-four featuring a nitrous system, Emerald ECU, and HKS GT supercharger. The motor produces 370 horsepower or 430 horsepower with nitrous. The drivetrain uses a S2000 manual transmission and independent rear end. The car rides on a custom rear subframe, Ford Focus Mk1 struts, and Fiesta ST disc brakes.

