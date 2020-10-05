RWD Volvo V40 with a 856 whp Twin-Turbo BMW V8

Last year we shared Michael “Fast Mike” Andersson’s wild RWD Volvo V40 powered by a twin-turbo BMW S62 V8. At the time the motor was making 721 horsepower and 934 Nm (688 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 0.7 bar (10.1 psi). Since then he’s increased the boost to 1.1 bar (15.9 psi) and the V8 is now producing 856 horsepower and 1103 Nm (813 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels. Watch as Michael puts that power on display at the Gatebil Drift Series.

Source: Fast Mike Drifting FB page and Snooken Recordings