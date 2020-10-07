2001 Viper GTS with a Twin-Turbo Gen 5 V10 Makes 3103 hp on the Dyno

A few months ago we shared Will Dugas’ amazing 2001 Viper GTS called “Juggernaut” built by Nth Moto in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Back then we learned the car is powered by a twin-turbo 5th generation (2013-2017) 540 ci Viper V10 which helped it go 7.37 sec in the quarter-mile at 199.8 mph. Aaron Miller from Nth Moto explains the motor was making around 2450 whp on 28 psi of boost and One Ethanol R fuel for that 7-second pass. Aaron recently put the Viper on the dyno to see what the motor could make on more boost. The V10 produced 3103 horsepower and 2404 lb-ft of torque to the hubs on 39 psi of boost. Listen as Aaron explains how they designed the motor before it screams on the dyno.

Update 10-7-20: Corrected final hp number

Source: Nth Moto and Drive Viper