RWD Prelude with a Turbo Mercedes V6

Paweł Szorstki owns a unique Honda Prelude. Two years ago it was powered by a turbocharged Mercedes 2.3 L M111 inline-four. After the motor blew several times, he replaced it with a turbocharged Mercedes 3.2 L M112 V6. The V6 features stock internals and a turbocharger producing a conservative 0.8 bar (11.6 psi) of boost. The motor sends power to the rear wheels through a BMW M57 manual transmission and Opel Omega rear differential. The car rides on Opel Omega B front and rear subframes with a FSO Polonez steering rack.

Source: @szorstki_cswg and Nightride via Piotr