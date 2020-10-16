For Sale: Nissan S14 with a 800 whp LS7 V8

This Formula Drift Nissan S14 is for sale at TF Works in Wheeling, Illinois for $53,999. The car is powered by a 7.3 L LS7 V8 making 800 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque naturally aspirated or 1050 horsepower and 995 lb-ft of torque on nitrous. The motor features a RHS block, All Pro cylinder heads, CP 13:1 pistons, Comp hydraulic lifters, custom camshaft, and Manley valves, springs, and retainers. A G-Force GSR four-speed dogbox with a McLeod RXT twin-plate clutch sends power through a Driveshaft Shop aluminum driveshaft to a Winters 10-inch quick-change rear end and Driveshaft Shop 1000 whp axles. The car rides on BC Racing ER Series 3-way adjustable coilovers, Part Shop Max control arms, Sikky front sway bar, and Progressive adjustable rear sway bar. A set of Gramlights 57CR wheels cover Wilwood four-piston brakes with slotted rotors in front and stock calipers with StopTech slotted rotor in back.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- Engine: GM LS7 NA with Nitrous
- Power: Up to 800 NA WHP / 750 torque NA, 1050 WHP/995 Torque with Nitrous
- ECU Management: Motec M84 with ignition box – Custom Milspec Engine harness
- Block: RHS Block bored stroked to 7.3 liter
- Heads: All Pro Billet Cylinder heads
- Oil Pump: Daily Engineer Dry Sump with 10 quart tank and pre filter **Comes with Spare Oil pump
- Pistons: CP heavy-duty 13:1 compression ratio
- Valve train: Manley Valves, spring and retainers, Comp hydraulic Lifters, Custom Cam
- Fuel Injectors: Id1050’s ** comes with spare
- Fuel pump: Holley 125 lifter pump into surge tank with 2 Bosch 044 pumps **comes with spare 044)
- Fuel Cell: ATL 12 gal cell
- Intake Manifold: Holly Hi-Ram
- Throttle Body: Fass 102MM
- Cooling: Mishimoto radiator with Kurt Urban vent system into custom swirl pot
- Water Pump: Meizer Electric pump **comes with spare radiator
- Power Steering pump: Turn one
- Alternator: Billet 275 AMP alternator, ** Comes with brand new spare
Drivetrain:
- Transmission: G-force GSR 4 speed dog box
- Clutch: McLeod RXT Twin plate Clutch
- Drive Shaft: Drive Shaft Shop Aluminum (comes with Spares)
- Differential: Winters 10 inch Spool with upgrade billet output shafts
- Axles: DriveShaft Shop 1000WHP Axles with upgraded billet output shafts **Comes with Spare Axle set, brand new
- Trans Fluid: Motul
- Diff Fluid: Motul
Suspension:
- Coilovers: BC Racing NA ER type coilovers (3 way adjustable) ** tons of spring rates available AND comes with spare set of coilovers
- Front Control Arms: Part shop Max Limit Break arms
- Front Spindle: Part shop max 40MM drop knuckle
- Tension rod: Part shop max limit break
- Tension Rod Bracket: Nismo
- Inner tie rod: Part shop max limit break
- Outter tie rod: Part shop max limit break
- Sway Bar: 24MM Sikky front sway bar
- Rear Lower Control Arms: Part shop max Limit break
- Rear Upper Control arm: Part shop max Pro
- Toe Rod: Part Shop Max Limit break (toe delete available)
- Traction rod: Part Shop Max
- Rear Sway Bar: Progressive 21MM adjustable
Brakes:
- Front: Wilwood 4 pot Slotted BBK with Stainless steel lines
- Rear: Stock Caliper for real foot brake with Project Mu D-spec Pad
- Wilwood Dynalite pro for Dual caliper with hydraulic ebrake.
- Rear Rotors: Stoptech Slotted
Interior:
- Cage: Nate Dog Fabrication cage and custom trans tunnel (FD legal)
- Seats: Sparco
- Seat Belts: Takata
- Steering Wheel: Sparco, NRG quick release and hub
- Gauges: Motec CDL3 Dash
- PDM: Motec 15 button keypad
- Fire System: FD legal
Exterior:
- Front Fenders: Origin 50MM over fenders
- Rear Fenders : Origin 50MM over fenders
- Body kit: Super Doof S14 Kouki
Wheels:
- Front Gramlights 57CR 17×9+12
- Rear Gramlights 57CR 18×10.5+12
- Tires:235/45/17 Achilles 123S (comp tire)
- Front 275/40/18 ATR sport 2 (comp tire)
- Hydro Ebrake: Part shop max with Wilwood reservoir.
Source: TF Works