For Sale: Nissan S14 with a 800 whp LS7 V8

  • S14

Nissan S14 Formula Drift with a LS7 V8

This Formula Drift Nissan S14 is for sale at TF Works in Wheeling, Illinois for $53,999. The car is powered by a 7.3 L LS7 V8 making 800 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque naturally aspirated or 1050 horsepower and 995 lb-ft of torque on nitrous. The motor features a RHS block, All Pro cylinder heads, CP 13:1 pistons, Comp hydraulic lifters, custom camshaft, and Manley valves, springs, and retainers. A G-Force GSR four-speed dogbox with a McLeod RXT twin-plate clutch sends power through a Driveshaft Shop aluminum driveshaft to a Winters 10-inch quick-change rear end and Driveshaft Shop 1000 whp axles. The car rides on BC Racing ER Series 3-way adjustable coilovers, Part Shop Max control arms, Sikky front sway bar, and Progressive adjustable rear sway bar. A set of Gramlights 57CR wheels cover Wilwood four-piston brakes with slotted rotors in front and stock calipers with StopTech slotted rotor in back.

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • Engine: GM LS7 NA with Nitrous
  • Power: Up to 800 NA WHP / 750 torque NA, 1050 WHP/995 Torque with Nitrous
  • ECU Management: Motec M84 with ignition box – Custom Milspec Engine harness
  • Block: RHS Block bored stroked to 7.3 liter
  • Heads: All Pro Billet Cylinder heads
  • Oil Pump: Daily Engineer Dry Sump with 10 quart tank and pre filter **Comes with Spare Oil pump
  • Pistons: CP heavy-duty 13:1 compression ratio
  • Valve train: Manley Valves, spring and retainers, Comp hydraulic Lifters, Custom Cam
  • Fuel Injectors: Id1050’s ** comes with spare
  • Fuel pump: Holley 125 lifter pump into surge tank with 2 Bosch 044 pumps **comes with spare 044)
  • Fuel Cell: ATL 12 gal cell
  • Intake Manifold: Holly Hi-Ram
  • Throttle Body: Fass 102MM
  • Cooling: Mishimoto radiator with Kurt Urban vent system into custom swirl pot
  • Water Pump: Meizer Electric pump **comes with spare radiator
  • Power Steering pump: Turn one
  • Alternator: Billet 275 AMP alternator, ** Comes with brand new spare

Drivetrain:

  • Transmission: G-force GSR 4 speed dog box
  • Clutch: McLeod RXT Twin plate Clutch
  • Drive Shaft: Drive Shaft Shop Aluminum (comes with Spares)
  • Differential: Winters 10 inch Spool with upgrade billet output shafts
  • Axles: DriveShaft Shop 1000WHP Axles with upgraded billet output shafts **Comes with Spare Axle set, brand new
  • Trans Fluid: Motul
  • Diff Fluid: Motul

Suspension:

  • Coilovers: BC Racing NA ER type coilovers (3 way adjustable) ** tons of spring rates available AND comes with spare set of coilovers
  • Front Control Arms: Part shop Max Limit Break arms
  • Front Spindle: Part shop max 40MM drop knuckle
  • Tension rod: Part shop max limit break
  • Tension Rod Bracket: Nismo
  • Inner tie rod: Part shop max limit break
  • Outter tie rod: Part shop max limit break
  • Sway Bar: 24MM Sikky front sway bar
  • Rear Lower Control Arms: Part shop max Limit break
  • Rear Upper Control arm: Part shop max Pro
  • Toe Rod: Part Shop Max Limit break (toe delete available)
  • Traction rod: Part Shop Max
  • Rear Sway Bar: Progressive 21MM adjustable

Brakes:

  • Front: Wilwood 4 pot Slotted BBK with Stainless steel lines
  • Rear: Stock Caliper for real foot brake with Project Mu D-spec Pad
  • Wilwood Dynalite pro for Dual caliper with hydraulic ebrake.
  • Rear Rotors: Stoptech Slotted

Interior:

  • Cage: Nate Dog Fabrication cage and custom trans tunnel (FD legal)
  • Seats: Sparco
  • Seat Belts: Takata
  • Steering Wheel: Sparco, NRG quick release and hub
  • Gauges: Motec CDL3 Dash
  • PDM: Motec 15 button keypad
  • Fire System: FD legal

Exterior:

  • Front Fenders: Origin 50MM over fenders
  • Rear Fenders : Origin 50MM over fenders
  • Body kit: Super Doof S14 Kouki

Wheels:

  • Front Gramlights 57CR 17×9+12
  • Rear Gramlights 57CR 18×10.5+12
  • Tires:235/45/17 Achilles 123S (comp tire)
  • Front 275/40/18 ATR sport 2 (comp tire)
  • Hydro Ebrake: Part shop max with Wilwood reservoir.

Source: TF Works

