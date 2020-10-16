For Sale: Nissan S14 with a 800 whp LS7 V8

This Formula Drift Nissan S14 is for sale at TF Works in Wheeling, Illinois for $53,999. The car is powered by a 7.3 L LS7 V8 making 800 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque naturally aspirated or 1050 horsepower and 995 lb-ft of torque on nitrous. The motor features a RHS block, All Pro cylinder heads, CP 13:1 pistons, Comp hydraulic lifters, custom camshaft, and Manley valves, springs, and retainers. A G-Force GSR four-speed dogbox with a McLeod RXT twin-plate clutch sends power through a Driveshaft Shop aluminum driveshaft to a Winters 10-inch quick-change rear end and Driveshaft Shop 1000 whp axles. The car rides on BC Racing ER Series 3-way adjustable coilovers, Part Shop Max control arms, Sikky front sway bar, and Progressive adjustable rear sway bar. A set of Gramlights 57CR wheels cover Wilwood four-piston brakes with slotted rotors in front and stock calipers with StopTech slotted rotor in back.

Full Specs:

Engine:

Engine: GM LS7 NA with Nitrous

Power: Up to 800 NA WHP / 750 torque NA, 1050 WHP/995 Torque with Nitrous

ECU Management: Motec M84 with ignition box – Custom Milspec Engine harness

Block: RHS Block bored stroked to 7.3 liter

Heads: All Pro Billet Cylinder heads

Oil Pump: Daily Engineer Dry Sump with 10 quart tank and pre filter **Comes with Spare Oil pump

Pistons: CP heavy-duty 13:1 compression ratio

Valve train: Manley Valves, spring and retainers, Comp hydraulic Lifters, Custom Cam

Fuel Injectors: Id1050’s ** comes with spare

Fuel pump: Holley 125 lifter pump into surge tank with 2 Bosch 044 pumps **comes with spare 044)

Fuel Cell: ATL 12 gal cell

Intake Manifold: Holly Hi-Ram

Throttle Body: Fass 102MM

Cooling: Mishimoto radiator with Kurt Urban vent system into custom swirl pot

Water Pump: Meizer Electric pump **comes with spare radiator

Power Steering pump: Turn one

Alternator: Billet 275 AMP alternator, ** Comes with brand new spare

Drivetrain:

Transmission: G-force GSR 4 speed dog box

Clutch: McLeod RXT Twin plate Clutch

Drive Shaft: Drive Shaft Shop Aluminum (comes with Spares)

Differential: Winters 10 inch Spool with upgrade billet output shafts

Axles: DriveShaft Shop 1000WHP Axles with upgraded billet output shafts **Comes with Spare Axle set, brand new

Trans Fluid: Motul

Diff Fluid: Motul

Suspension:

Coilovers: BC Racing NA ER type coilovers (3 way adjustable) ** tons of spring rates available AND comes with spare set of coilovers

Front Control Arms: Part shop Max Limit Break arms

Front Spindle: Part shop max 40MM drop knuckle

Tension rod: Part shop max limit break

Tension Rod Bracket: Nismo

Inner tie rod: Part shop max limit break

Outter tie rod: Part shop max limit break

Sway Bar: 24MM Sikky front sway bar

Rear Lower Control Arms: Part shop max Limit break

Rear Upper Control arm: Part shop max Pro

Toe Rod: Part Shop Max Limit break (toe delete available)

Traction rod: Part Shop Max

Rear Sway Bar: Progressive 21MM adjustable

Brakes:

Front: Wilwood 4 pot Slotted BBK with Stainless steel lines

Rear: Stock Caliper for real foot brake with Project Mu D-spec Pad

Wilwood Dynalite pro for Dual caliper with hydraulic ebrake.

Rear Rotors: Stoptech Slotted

Interior:

Cage: Nate Dog Fabrication cage and custom trans tunnel (FD legal)

Seats: Sparco

Seat Belts: Takata

Steering Wheel: Sparco, NRG quick release and hub

Gauges: Motec CDL3 Dash

PDM: Motec 15 button keypad

Fire System: FD legal

Exterior:

Front Fenders: Origin 50MM over fenders

Rear Fenders : Origin 50MM over fenders

Body kit: Super Doof S14 Kouki

Wheels:

Front Gramlights 57CR 17×9+12

Rear Gramlights 57CR 18×10.5+12

Tires:235/45/17 Achilles 123S (comp tire)

Front 275/40/18 ATR sport 2 (comp tire)

Hydro Ebrake: Part shop max with Wilwood reservoir.

Source: TF Works