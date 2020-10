Turbosektor-Ost and their Golf Mk2 attended the TTT Final Race Day event. While there the team went 340.68 km/h (211.68 mph) in the half-mile. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.3 L VR6 making 1356 horsepower and 1244 Nm of torque. The motor features forged internals, CNC ported head by Don Octane, Philipp Kaess Pro Series studs, and upgraded camshafts. Power is sent to all four wheels through an upgraded 4Motion drivetrain.

Source: Turbosektor-Ost FB page and Turboscheune Test & Tune