Subaru Impreza with a 750 hp 2JZ-GTE

Sek Chidpon Kwangkaew and his Subaru Impreza competes in Underground Drift Thailand for Singha Drift Team. The Impreza is no longer powered by a Subaru flat-four and instead has a Toyota 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The motor produces 750 horsepower and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft) of torque on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost from a BorgWarner 8374 turbocharger and Link Fury ECU. The drivetrain features a G-Force dogbox and Nismo GT Pro limited-slip differential. The 1200 kg (2645 lb) car rides on a set of DG-5 adjustable coilovers and Brembo brakes.

Source: Sek Chidpon Kwangkaew FB page and Grumblo