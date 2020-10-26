Vauxhall Astra with a 800 hp Turbo C20LET

Carl Hartley owns a Vauxhall Astra GTE called “Rusty Bullet” capable of low-10’s in the quarter-mile. The little hatch is powered by a turbocharged C20LET inline-four making 800 horsepower. The motor features a 87 mm bored block, forged pistons, GT35 turbocharger, custom camshafts, and 1500 cc injectors. Power is sent to the front slicks through a Getrag F28 six-speed transmission with a CG triple-disc clutch and Quaife differential. Watch Carl make several passes with the best being a 10.111 sec at 143.50 mph.

Source: Mk1Kieran