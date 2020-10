This custom Volkswagen Golf Mk1 is for sale on Blocket.se in Tidaholm, Sweden for 135000 kr or about $15,436. The seller says the Golf’s body was widened to fit a Volvo 240 RWD drivetrain. Under the hood sits a turbocharged and carbureted Volvo B21 (Redblock) inline-four featuring a Volvo R-Sport turbocharger. It sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission.

Source: Blocket.se via Calle