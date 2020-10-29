AWD Opel Kadett with a 1200+ hp Turbo Ecotec Goes 199 mph

WKT and their powerful AWD Opel Kadett attended TTT Final Race Day 2.0 and went 321.66 km/h (199.87 mph) in the half-mile. It achieved this thanks to a turbocharged 2.0 L Z20LEx inline-four capable of 1257 hp and 1100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque on 3.8 bar (55.1 psi). Although for the top speed it was producing 3.35 bar (48.5 psi) of boost. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Getrag F28 six-speed transmission with a straight-cut gearset and Quaife rear differential.

Source: WKT FB page, Turboscheune Test & Tune, and AutoTopNL