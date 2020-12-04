BMW E46 with a Twin-Turbo Ecoboost V6

Chris Napp built his BMW E46 called “Freakoboost” to compete in Klutch Kickers money races and Pro Am drift series like US Drift and East10Drift.

Chris originally planned to build a Nissan S13 with a 4.0 L Jaguar V8. A family friend who worked with Ford Engineers couldn’t help procure a V8 but they did help with a twin-turbo Ecoboost V6 crate motor. Unfortunately life got in the way and the project was put on hold for several years. After a family friend sold him an E46 coupe, Chris remembered the Ecoboost was rear-sump motor and so was the E46.

Chris spent two years solving how to get the twin-turbo 3.5 L Ecoboost running in the E46. It involved a lot of work and custom mounts, wiring harness, downpipes, and exhaust. The V6 is making 480 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque on factory turbochargers and ECU.

The twin-turbo V6 mates to a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Quicktime bellhousing. The transmission features a Tilton 6000 series throw-out bearing, T56 26-spline clutch, and 2002-2004 Mustang Cobra flywheel and pressure plate. A custom driveshaft sends power to a stock M3 rear diff that will eventually give way to a quick change rear end.

Source: @chris_napp