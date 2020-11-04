Twin-Engine Audi S4 Wagon Goes 9.2 sec

This summer Łukasz from S4turbo Racing Team rebuilt the two turbocharged 2.9 L V6 engines in his Audi S4 wagon. Each motor is capable of 1000+ horsepower and 1100+ Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque and mated to reinforced ZF 6HP six-speed automatic transmission. Łukasz recently attended the the Test & Tune event at Zerbst, Germany for some testing. The car started with 1350 horsepower and went 9.285 sec at 257 km/h (159.6 mph) in the quarter-mile and 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.4 sec. Łukasz planned to increase the boost but decided against it after the first pass.

This video shows the wagon on the dyno where the engines made a combined 1430 horsepower and 1530 Nm (1128 lb-ft) of torque.

Source: S4turbo Racing Team FB page