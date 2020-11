Bjørnar Eskedal shared another update on his custom 1700 cc inline-six. We learned in our previous article that he completed the crankcase and block using Suzuki GSX inline-four motors. Now Bjørnar has finished the cylinder head and is very close to finishing the valve cover. The next step is to build the camshaft which will feature a 1-5-3-6-2-4 firing order.

