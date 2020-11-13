For Sale: BMW E46 with a Supercharged S65B40 V8

This BMW E46 318i is for sale on Blocket.se in Lilla Edet, Sweden for 190,000 SEK or about $21,982. Poking out of the hood is a supercharged S65B40 V8 making 625 horsepower thanks to a ESS Tuning supercharger kit and E85 fuel. Behind the motor sits a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with an aftermarket transmission controller. Other upgrades include M3 E46 brakes, Powerflex bushings, H&R anti-roll bar, adjustable coilovers, and SMG steering wheel with paddle shifters.

Source: Blocket.se via Calle