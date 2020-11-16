For Sale: 1998 BMW E36 with a Turbo LS1 V8

This 1998 BMW E36 is for sale on FB Marketplace in Orlando, Florida for $24,000. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 5.7 L LS1 V8 making 500 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 9 psi of boost tuned by Big 3 Racing. The motor features a On3 67/81 ball bearing turbocharger with a carbon fiber blanket, low compression heads with ARP studs, upgraded head gasket, Turbosmart RacePort 44 mm BOV, and Tial 44 mm wastegate. Fuel is fed through Deca 60 lb injectors from a Walbro 450 pump and Fuel Lab regulator. The V8 mates to a T56T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Stage 2 clutch and Driveshaft Shop driveshaft. The owner states the car has 140,000 miles and the engine/transmission have 100,000 miles on each. The car rides on new chassis bushings and ball joints, SPC rear control arms, Broadway struts with Swift springs, and new Federal SS595 tires. More details are provided in the FB Marketplace listing.

Source: Facebook Marketplace