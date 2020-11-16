RWD Mini with a 800+ hp Turbo K20

This 1965 Mini Cooper was built by Chris from Dylan Gray Auto in Ocean, New Jersey. The 1500 lb red car is powered by a turbocharged Honda K20 inline-four mated to a GForce transmission. The motor produces 880 horsepower and features a JBR Engines block, forged internals, and Precision 6466 turbocharger. The motor was built capable of 1,000 horsepower and will soon run a FuelTech ECU. The team went 8.670 sec at 156.68 mph while attending Hail Mary Derby at Maryland International Raceway.

Source: Dylan Gray Auto FB page and That Racing Channel